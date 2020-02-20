According to Bon Jovi, the group's new album will focus on "life, love and loss".

Daily Entertainment News Bon Jovi's new album centres on 'life, love and loss' - Bon Jovi's new album will focus on "life, love and loss". T… https://t.co/SbqXFR97W1 2 days ago

BANG Showbiz Bon Jovi's new album centres on 'life, love and loss' #BonJovi #JonBonJovi #BonJovi2020 #Limitless https://t.co/uo4He5lWZt 3 hours ago

@celebraholic RT @BANGShowbiz : Bon Jovi's new album centres on 'life, love and loss' #BonJovi #JonBonJovi #BonJovi2020 #Limitless https://t.co/uo4He5lWZt 2 hours ago