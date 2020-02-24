Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen.

Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina.

That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday.

Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina.

Sanders gets 23 percent, which is well within the poll's margin of error of plus-minus 6 percentage points.

Tom Steyer has 15%.

Pete Buttigieg has 9% in the new poll.