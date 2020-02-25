Global  

No More Lines! Amazon's New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon.

Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.
Amazon opens Seattle grocery store, expanding grab-and-go cashless shopping. Is Whole Foods next?

Amazon's new Go Grocery store in Seattle will be more than four times larger than typical Go store...
USATODAY.com - Published

No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The VergeUSATODAY.com



Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 [Video]Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Amazon launches cashier-less supermarket [Video]Amazon launches cashier-less supermarket

Amazon.com is opening Amazon Go Grocery in Seattle Tuesday, a cashier-less store that&apos;s four times larger than its first cashier-free store, Amazon Go. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

