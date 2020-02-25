Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Aussie films moment huge storm cell rolls into Perth from his balcony

Aussie films moment huge storm cell rolls into Perth from his balcony

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Aussie films moment huge storm cell rolls into Perth from his balcony

Aussie films moment huge storm cell rolls into Perth from his balcony

An Australian man films, from his balcony the moment a huge storm cell rolled into Perth on February 25.

Christian Watson managed to capture the extreme weather sweep across the city before reaching him on his balcony.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning as winds of up to 126kmh were recorded in the nearby area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.