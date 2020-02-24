Global  

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Operator in Fatal Kobe Bryant Crash | THR News

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Operator in Fatal Kobe Bryant Crash | THR News

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Operator in Fatal Kobe Bryant Crash | THR News

The NBA star's widow, who also lost her teenage daughter in the crash, says Island Express Helicopters and its pilot are responsible for the deadly Jan.

26 crash.
Report: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit vs. helicopter operator

Kobe Bryant's widow files suit against helicopter company for "negligence" in allowing pilot to take...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com CBS Sports TMZ.com E! Online Independent Newsy AceShowbiz CBC.ca Seattle Times The Age CBS News


Widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant sues helicopter operator for fatal crash

The widow of Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The Wrap CBC.ca Seattle Times The Age CBS News



QueensRaised

 RT @NBCNews: NEW: Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit Monday against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed, causing the death o… 1 minute ago

BoxBeautyco

BoxBeauty Vanessa Bryant has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company for wrongful death… https://t.co/P5NXGVCMIR 2 minutes ago

JNC_1982

🍀🌈I❤️my nieces🍀🌈 RT @ETCanada: #VanessaBryant is suing the company that owns the helicopter that crashed last month, killing her husband, Kobe, her 13-year-… 4 minutes ago

Twistedd_Beauty

eve 🇲🇽 RT @VargasKimberly_: I’m glad this is being done, I actually think she’s very brave to take this on, especially leading the families of the… 7 minutes ago

RealVerbalist

Verbalist RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/CKeL7h07q8 8 minutes ago

girl_django

_waavy RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company that claimed the lives of her husband and daughter. Here’s eve… 11 minutes ago

premkumar29779

premkumar29779 Kobe Bryant's Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company Over Crash - NDTV https://t.co/NHseYfkNHh 14 minutes ago

mimiixo_

мɑrια RT @latimessports: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter operator involved in fatal crash https://t.co/v38RpphChN 14 minutes ago


Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company [Video]Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed. The crash killed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday. She began by remembering..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09

