Gabrielle Union shares 'Kobe Bryant memorial service was healing to witness'

Gabrielle Union has described the star-studded memorial service in honour of the late Kobe Bryant as a "healing" experience.
Gabrielle Union: 'Old Beefs Squashed, New Friendships Sprouting' at Kobe Bryant Memorial Service

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge describes the memorial service of the late Los Angeles Lakers...
AceShowbiz - Published

Gabrielle Union Calls Kobe Bryant's Memorial ''Very Healing'' in Heartfelt Tribute

Gabrielle Union is keeping Kobe Bryant's loved ones close to her heart after today's celebration of...
E! Online - Published


Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday. She began by remembering..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published

'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant [Video]'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant held back tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a public memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

