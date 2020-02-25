Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A bizarre photo of a fancy kitchen has baffled social media users

A bizarre photo of a fancy kitchen has baffled social media users

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
A bizarre photo of a fancy kitchen has baffled social media users

A bizarre photo of a fancy kitchen has baffled social media users

A bizarre photo of a fancy kitchen has baffled social media users after writer Kate Wagner shared it on Twitter.

Wagner is the creator of the popular bi-weekly blog McMansion Hell, where she writes about architecture, urbanism, history and design.

But the funniest component is when Wagner shares photos of suburban mansion monstrosities and writes takedowns of the over-the-top homes.

Wagner recently shared a reader submission on Twitter .

A photo of a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and enormous windows overlooking a green backyard.

At first, it seems impossible to understand how someone is supposed to get into the seat.

A couple of people in the replies proposed that maybe the chairs swiveled out since they can’t be pulled out.

Wagner even tweeted out a follow-up image with a different angle of the chairs, which included another chair not featured in the first photo

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast [Video]

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast

Tom Hanks is dividing social media users around the world, especially Australians, after sharing a photo of his afternoon snack. The mixed reactions began when Hanks, who is currently quarantined in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son [Video]

People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son

This is John C. Reilly — you may know him from cult hits like “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”. And this beautiful boy is his son, Leo Reilly. Leo has been forging a successful career..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.