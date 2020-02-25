Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government.

Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

Previously an Egyptian Air Force commander, he is hailed for his role in the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Mubarak claimed responsibility for starting that war by attacking an Israeli communications base.

In 2011, he was overthrown in the Arab Spring uprisings.

He was arrested soon after and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, he was acquitted on charges that he'd ordered anti-government protesters to be executed.

His son, Alaa Mubarak, addressed his death in a tweet.

Alaa Mubarak, via Twitter Mubarak's former secretary of information, Anas Al Fikki, also commented on his death.

Anas Al Fikki, to NBC News