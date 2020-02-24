Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas bakery serves up king cake, traditional Mardi Gras treat

Las Vegas bakery serves up king cake, traditional Mardi Gras treat

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:31s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas bakery serves up king cake, traditional Mardi Gras treat

Las Vegas bakery serves up king cake, traditional Mardi Gras treat

13 Action News Reporter talks with Freed&apos;s Bakery Cake Decorator Brittnee Klinger about bringing Mardi Gras tradition to Las Vegas for Fat Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas [Video]Mardi Gras at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland is at Freed's Bakery on Eastern Avenue near Silverado Ranch Boulevard to discuss Fat Tuesday celebrations! Freed's Cake Decorator Brittnee Klinger discusses..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:34Published

The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras [Video]The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras

Every year for Mardi Gras, lavish costume balls and bold celebrations are held all around the world. But before you break out your beads and get in your last bites of king cake, here’s how the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.