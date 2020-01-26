Global  

Supporting the Local Original Music Scene

There is so much talent in our Milwaukee music scene.

There are so many fun and energetic cover bands all over town that can take your event to the next level, but we are also fortunate enough to be home to so much great original music!

ACA Entertainment offers both to our area, and we are joined by two of their finest acts for a couple of performances -- The Barbara Stephan Band and The Last Bees.

ACA Entertainment is hosting an Original Music Showcase this Sunday, March 1 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the North Coast Center for the Arts.

For more information or to book any of ACA Entertainment's acts for your next event, visit ACAentertainment.com.
