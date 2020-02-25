Global  

Thrifty US man shows his TikTok followers how to make DIY bath bombs

This LA-based man demonstrates the cheapest way to unwind and TikTok users can't get enough!

Patrick Zeinali posted the creative clip to his TikTok account with the caption: "I couldn't believe the price of these bath bombs, so I made my own." He told Newsflare: "I have become obsessed with making things on my own and saving money, so when I bought a $15-20 bath bomb box, I was in shock at how much it cost.

"I decided to create one myself and show my followers on TikTok how easy it is to do it yourself and save money!

"I also thought it might be a fun family thing to do together."
