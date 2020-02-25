Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury.

Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch.

Wilder suffered his first career loss on Sunday, and he believes that his heavy pre-fight costume is the reason for the loss.

Deontay Wilder, via statement Deontay Wilder, via statement Sunday's fight was a rematch from Dec.

2018, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title after Wilder's co-trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel in the 7th round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Deontay Wilder blamed ring walk outfit on defeat to Tyson Fury, but previously claimed he trained with weighted vest HEAVIER than costume

Deontay Wilder’s excuse for losing to Tyson Fury doesn’t carry much weight with many people. The...
talkSPORT - Published

Deontay Wilder has already made a call about his next costume for Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder blamed his defeat against Tyson Fury on the costume he wore to the ring, but the...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Matt_Davies95

Matt Davies ✍️ Debut article for @standardsport Tyson Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum confirms Fury and Wilder are to have a thir… https://t.co/efCscgVkGJ 9 minutes ago

MrToplis89

Dominic Toplis RT @SkySportsBoxing: "I think you have to laugh, and I think most people have laughed." @Carl_Froch says @BronzeBomber's claim he lost to… 19 hours ago

web_ronald

Ronald Web Wilder is becoming admirable https://t.co/4keb2Vx8dj 3 days ago

ComeOnPulse

ComeOn! Sports and Casino 🗣 "I can confirm Deontay will exercise his right to fight Tyson Fury next. That’s the fight he wants. It'll happen… https://t.co/RZ4c1CLhGp 3 days ago

Fred64045090

Fred RT @SportsCenter: Deontay Wilder says a lot of things went wrong leading up to his fight against Tyson Fury, including miscalculating the e… 4 days ago

GenerationIron

GENERATION IRON Deontay Wilder confirms that a third fight with Tyson Fury is on the horizon. https://t.co/cN3ZJLOurP #Boxing… https://t.co/NCLCjsMdkf 4 days ago

Nhana_Kwamie

Nana_Kwame™ RT @TrenditGh: Deontay Wilder confirms third Tyson Fury fight, says 40-pound costume wore down legs. #trenditgh https://t.co/cuQXoSZZzP 4 days ago

umranhussain73

Imran Hussain RT @danrafaelespn: In an interview, @BronzeBomber tells ESPN he'll "definitely" exercise his right to a 3rd fight vs. @Tyson_Fury, explains… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury [Video]50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.