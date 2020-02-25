Global  

Fat Tuesday Is Here

Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is the last day of the carnival season as it always falls the day before Ash Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating doughnuts?

Feb. 25 is Mardi Gras, National Pancake Day and in Pennsylvania, it's also Fastnacht Day or Fat...
USATODAY.com - Published

After tragedies, New Orleans celebrates end of Carnival

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers dressed in costumes and reaching for beads thrown from floats will take...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

The history of paczki day [Video]The history of paczki day

The lines are long outside local bakeries on this Fat Tuesday, as people wait to get their paczki.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:19Published

Local Bakeries Working Overtime Preparing For Fat Tuesday [Video]Local Bakeries Working Overtime Preparing For Fat Tuesday

Party Cake Shop in Brookline is working overtime to get ready for Fat Tuesday, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:43Published

