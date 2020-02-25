Hearing rescheduled in Rome red flag law case

Global  

Liquor Warehouse manager, Jason Deshane, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The appearance has been postponed until March 16.

After a viral video shows an aggressive manager at a Rome liquor store, he and his father's guns were seized on the red flag law.

