Preparing for the California Primary

QUESTIONS AHEAD OF THAT DAY.23ABC SPOKE WITH THE ELECTION'SOFFICE ON ANUMBER OF TOPICS -- INCLUDING IFYOU CAN STILL REGISTER..."THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATIONDEADLINE HAS PASSED.

HOWEVER,PEOPLE CAN CONDITIONALLYREGISTER TO VOTE.

THEY CAN DOTHAT IN THE ELECTIONS OFFICEBETWEEN NOWAND ELECTION DAY AND THEY CANALSO DO IT ON ANY POLLING SITEON ELECTIONDAY."THAT WAS MARY BEDARD -- WHO ISKERN COUNTY'S AUDITOR-CONTROLLER... COUNTY CLERK ANDREGISTRAR OF VOTER.SHE SAYS IF YOU LOST YOUR BALLOT-- YOU CAN CALL THE OFFICEAND GET ANOTHER BALLOT MAILED TOYOU.HOWEVER -- TOMORROW IS THE FINALDAY TO REQUEST AVOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT.IF YOU LOST YOUR BALLOT -- YOUCAN ALSO GO TO THEELECTIONS OFFICE TO REQUEST ABALLOT INPERSON UP UNTIL ELECTION DAY.23ABC WANTS TO HELP YOU MAKE ANINFORMED DECISION ONSUPER TUESDAY -- WHEN CALIFORNIAVOTERS GO TO THE POLLS ONMARCH 3RD.WE HAVE INFORMATION ON LOCALMEASURES, NATIONAL ANDLOCAL CANDIDATES, ALONG WITHPROPOSITIONS ONOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.