Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury.

Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch.

Wilder suffered his first career loss on Sunday, and he believes that his heavy pre-fight costume is the reason for the loss.

Deontay Wilder, via statement Deontay Wilder, via statement Sunday's fight was a rematch from Dec.

2018, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title after Wilder's co-trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel in the 7th round.
