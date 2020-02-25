El tenor Plácido Domingo reconoce responsabilidad por acoso sexual 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published El tenor Plácido Domingo reconoce responsabilidad por acoso sexual Hace poco más de seis meses, el tenor español Plácido Domingo (1941) era el "legendario", el "superstar", el "operaholic", el que colgaba el cartel de "sold out" en todo EE.UU, pero las acusaciones de acoso sexual y abuso de poder allí han "oxidado" para siempre una sólida carrera de 61 años. 0

