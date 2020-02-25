Global  

Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm watch Tuesday night and Wednesday

Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WXYZ-TV viewing area beginning tonight through late Wednesday night.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 40°.

Rain possible after 4pm before changing to snow after sunset.

Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
