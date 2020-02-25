Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm watch Tuesday night and Wednesday 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:52s - Published Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm watch Tuesday night and Wednesday Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WXYZ-TV viewing area beginning tonight through late Wednesday night. Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 40°. Rain possible after 4pm before changing to snow after sunset. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. 0

