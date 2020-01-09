Global  

Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales

Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales

Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales

Home Depot benefited from a solid U.S. housing market and higher job growth, helping the home improvement retailer beat sales and profit estimates.

Fred Katayama reports.
