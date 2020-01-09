Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s - Published Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales Home Depot benefited from a solid U.S. housing market and higher job growth, helping the home improvement retailer beat sales and profit estimates. Fred Katayama reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Home Depot beats sales and profit estimates on housing market strength Home Depot Inc beat quarterly sales and profit estimates on Tuesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing...

Reuters - Published 18 hours ago



Report: Dayton-area home sales kick off new year strong Dayton-area single-family home and condominium sales started off the new year strong, with totals in...

bizjournals - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Business News Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales https://t.co/FhhbJ9t7VR via @circleboom 12 hours ago Allan Townsend RT @freddiethekat: Home Depot's strong same-stores sales beats estimates. $HD one of three Dow stocks gaining ground Tuesday afternoon. htt… 12 hours ago Maquinas Empacadoras Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales... 13 hours ago MarketScreener.com Strong housing market boosts Home Depot sales #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/ogYexJxiG7 https://t.co/Xgshtk0pE3 13 hours ago Fred Katayama Home Depot's strong same-stores sales beats estimates. $HD one of three Dow stocks gaining ground Tuesday afternoon… https://t.co/lqMlaHJnxz 13 hours ago