Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm watch Tuesday night and Wednesday 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:51s - Published Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm watch Tuesday night and Wednesday Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WXYZ-TV viewing area beginning tonight through late Wednesday night. Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 40°. Rain possible after 4pm before changing to snow after sunset. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

