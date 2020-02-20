Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise” 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:23s - Published Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise” Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had a clear warning for Democrats: A primary victory for Bernie Sanders puts the whole future of the party at risk. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ONN RT @jaazee1: OBAMA ‘Button Man’ Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s issues Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise!… 7 seconds ago tweeter RT @MNazari67: Watch former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel making the case why mayors making a good President. #TeamPete #PresidentPete #Pete… 25 seconds ago Charles Bender RT @drudgefeed: RAHM EMANUEL ISSUES DIRE WARNING... https://t.co/GKSD2iSpIk 6 minutes ago Moderate Mitch Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On False Premise” #NeverBernie https://t.co/x0Zexzypc5 10 minutes ago Vince Burns Investment banks weigh in on the primary via their midget lackey @RahmEmanuel: Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel'… https://t.co/Yc5yYHKQ4z 15 minutes ago MNazari Watch former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel making the case why mayors making a good President. #TeamPete… https://t.co/02vVOp8NL7 19 minutes ago Joe Zollo OBAMA ‘Button Man’ Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s issues Dire Warning: Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy ‘Built On Fal… https://t.co/LDfyfvIGjn 19 minutes ago ari7.com Rahm Emanuel: 2020 Democrats forgot the 'winning' playbook used by Obama, Clinton https://t.co/etdYMCY3CF close… https://t.co/NAcCg0nnUG 21 minutes ago