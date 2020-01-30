Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

A hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands is in lockdown after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus.

Guest remain isolated inside H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in the south of Tenerife.

According to Spanish media, nearly 1,000 tourists from across the world are staying at the complex.

Video filmed on February 25 by a local journalist shows the hotel on lockdown.