Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

A hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands is in lockdown after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus.

Guest remain isolated inside H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in the south of Tenerife.

According to Spanish media, nearly 1,000 tourists from across the world are staying at the complex.

Video filmed on February 25 by a local journalist shows the hotel on lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel with hundreds of guests locked down

An Italian doctor staying at the hotel, which has hundreds of guests, tested positive on Monday.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

madstueby

Madstueby RT @DarrenPlymouth: - Iran's deputy health minister infected with #coronavirus - Italy discovers 1st case outside of a quarantine area - Ho… 10 minutes ago

UEB81

Ushan Balasooriya About 1,000 guest at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife have been ordered to remain in their rooms and wi… https://t.co/HApl5ZxU5u 58 minutes ago

briancarrickna1

Brian O Reilly RT @rtenews: Interview with Cliodna O'Flynn, an Irish journalist based in Tenerife who is outside the hotel that was put on lockdown as two… 1 hour ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Interview with Cliodna O'Flynn, an Irish journalist based in Tenerife who is outside the hotel that was put on lock… https://t.co/0c56qxN97E 1 hour ago

A1b1t1

A1₿1t ⚡ 🐂 RT @MackAttackXRP: Two corona cases in Tyrol, Iranian Deputy Minister who fought virus infected. On the Spanish island of Tenerife, a hotel… 3 hours ago

missb62

Betty RT @matthewbennett: Videos start to appear from outside the hotel in Tenerife quarantined over Coronavirus: 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK hotel room sealed off after guest falls ill [Video]UK hotel room sealed off after guest falls ill

A room in Staycity Hotel in York, UK was sealed off today (January 30) after one of their guests reportedly fell ill.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.