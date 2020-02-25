Global  

State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

On Tuesday, state lawmakers discussed getting rid of the one-hour flip we do twice a year when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends, Ali Lucia reports (1:00).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 25, 2020

25, 2020
