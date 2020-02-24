Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox

HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox

HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox

HP is set to return $15 billion worth of stock to shareholders to avoid a hostile takeover bid from its rival Xerox.

HP executives have been engaging with Xerox executives and said they were open to a potential combination of terms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Defending against Xerox, HP doubles down on share buybacks, cost cuts

HP Inc said on Monday it would step up efforts to slash costs and buy back stock, as it seeks...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trump2016Pence

WeThePeople I guess the wealthy are now buying stock at lower prices which they created. Stock market live updates: Dow jumps… https://t.co/cAyM4luYA0 28 minutes ago

KassimShiddy

Syed Kassim RT @cThuLlhuu: @macfaisal @jasonleong Everyone forgot how EPF was used to buy out Mokhzani's shares in Sapura Energy for 1 Billion back in… 8 hours ago

Gator_NY

🇱🇧Gator -Not a D or an R🇺🇸QUESTION EVERYTHING! "Short sellers - who hope to profit by selling borrowed shares and buying them back later at a lower price - logged… https://t.co/NmsWG2sKzY 9 hours ago

JackLtila

Jack Mattila RT @ModernMetalsMag: Nucor has 3 priorities when it comes to using its cash flow: investing in the business, increasing its dividend, & buy… 11 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal Last week, HP said it would buy back $15 billion in its own stock to prevent a takeover by Xerox. It's smaller riva… https://t.co/TyVGwTeXlh 11 hours ago

seeinginfrared

Darth Sapperideous Bet the oligarchs will be happy they are getting back the $444 billion they lost last week gambling on the stock market. 12 hours ago

cThuLlhuu

Cthulhu @macfaisal @jasonleong Everyone forgot how EPF was used to buy out Mokhzani's shares in Sapura Energy for 1 Billion… https://t.co/yVs8vpKKjE 13 hours ago

truthbetold_irl

TRUTH BE TOLD RT @KevJames27: @gavreilly They just had to sell the country for cents on the euro to horrible Vulture Funds to achieve that. Pat on the ba… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.