South African President Ramaphosa visits family of slain eight-year-old girl Tazne Van Wyk

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to protect women on a visit to the family of the murdered eight-year-old girl Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town on Tuesday (February 25).
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to protect women on a visit to the family of the murdered eight-year-old girl Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town on Tuesday (February 25).

The case has become a national outrage in South Africa.

Ramaphosa visited the grieving family and spent a long time in a private meeting with the parents.

After his meeting he addressed the members of the public who chanted "we want justice“ and “bring back the death penalty.”



