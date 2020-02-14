Global  

Trump calls on two liberal justices to recuse themselves

Trump calls on two liberal justices to recuse themselves

Trump calls on two liberal justices to recuse themselves

President Donald Trump turned his ire on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, calling on two of the liberal justices to recuse themselves from any cases involving him or his administration.

Jonah Green reports.
Trump calls on two liberal justices to recuse themselves

President Donald Trump took aim at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, calling on two liberal justices to recuse themselves from any cases involving him or his administration.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "What Justice Sotomayor said yesterday was really highly inappropriate." At issue: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissenting opinion, questioned why the court, which has a 5-4 conservative majority, so frequently grants emergency requests filed by the Trump administration.

While not naming Trump, she writes, "Perhaps most troublingly the court's recent behavior on stay applications has benefited one litigant over all others.” Adding, “I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decision-making process that this court must strive to protect.” The Republican president also took to Twitter to call for Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from Trump-related cases.

Closing out a two-day trip to India, Trump pointed to comments Ginsburg made criticizing him during the 2016 presidential election campaign when she called him a "faker" and voiced fear for the country if he were elected.

She later expressed regret for the remarks.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "I mean I always thought that frankly that Justice Ginsburg should do it because she went wild during the campaign, when I was running...But she said some things that were obviously very inappropriate." Trump, who has successfully nominated two Supreme Court justices in his first term, throughout his presidency has criticized federal judges after rulings he did not like, with critics arguing he has engaged in political interference in the courts and has sought to compromise the independence of the nation's judiciary.

Most recently he weighed in on the prosecution of his friend and long-time adviser Roger Stone, publicly condemning the judge, jury and prosecutors in the case.



