How to contain a global pandemic

As fears of a global pandemic grow, Sky’s Thomas Moore explains how countries around the world are preparing to contain COVID-19.



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:03Published 5 minutes ago Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate” Ban Ki-Moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that China did not take enough measures to contain the virus Covid19 spreading. He later went on to say during a press conference.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 1 hour ago