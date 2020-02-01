Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Evans in talks to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans in talks to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Chris Evans in talks to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans in talks to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans is in talks to play crazed dentist Orin Scrivello in the upcoming remake of musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans in talks for role in Little Shop of Horrors remake


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerThe WrapJust JaredLainey GossipAceShowbiz


Chris Evans Reacts to 'Little Shop' News, Film Could Mark Reunion with Scarlett Johansson

Chris Evans has essentially confirmed that he will be starring in the upcoming movie remake of the...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jordamus_Prime

Jordan The Boy Wonder RT @TheChickenB0y: @Massawyrm Seeing Chris Evans was in talks to play the dentist reminded me of this https://t.co/XO6rLGet2i 16 minutes ago

trajick

TrajicK RT @ComicBook: .@ChrisEvans is going full heel and is in talks to play the dentist in the new Little Shop of Horrors! https://t.co/jO4pPR3A… 32 minutes ago

JonDanyTarg

𝓙𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓻𝔂𝓼 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓪𝓻𝔂𝓮𝓷𝓼 RT @DEADLINE: Chris Evans In Early Talks To Play Dentist Orin Scrivello In ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ https://t.co/5S9f7Wm1r2 https://t.co/JZ… 34 minutes ago

Cinesnark

Sarah Marrs Keeping up his post-Marvel villain streak, Chris Evans is in talks to play the bad guy dentist in Little Shop of Ho… https://t.co/5WHWDrYtSc 37 minutes ago

awardsfocus

Awards Focus Chris Evans is in negotiations to play a key character in Little Shop of Horrors, a new big-screen take of the cult… https://t.co/h0YI9VWGwi 41 minutes ago

DaniHB1980

Dani RT @THR: Little shop, little shoppa horrors. @ChrisEvans is in negotiations to play a key character in Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horr… 43 minutes ago

thebetterolivia

Space Whale RT @damnyouwillis: me until five seconds ago: they don't need to remake little shop of horrors https://t.co/LqYbVtP16e 49 minutes ago

snuppie__

cece RT @RottenTomatoes: Chris Evans is in talks to star in a #LittleShopOfHorrors remake. The 'Captain America' star will reportedly play the r… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans in talks for role in Little Shop of Horrors remake [Video]Chris Evans in talks for role in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans is set to play dentist Orin Scrivello in the remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published

Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake [Video]Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Taron Egerton is in talks to star as Seymour Krelborn in a remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.