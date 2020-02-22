Victim Identified in Deadly Lee County Shooting - 2/25/20

The lee county coroner releases the identity of a person killed in a shooting in the skyline community.

23 year old tarrance shumpert of tupelo was pronounced dead at north mississippi medical center.

Sheriff jim johnson says the shooting took place at a tire shop on highway 178 just after 3 yesterday// officers arrived to find one victim in the store and the second about 150 yards away where he had fled while continuing to shoot at his attacker// both victims were taken to the hospital.// shumpert died a short time later// a third person is in custody and being questioned in the case.// johnson says this was an isolated incident, involving the 3 individuals.// shumpert's body will be sent to pearl for an autopsy.