Lib Dem peer quits party after Westminster child sexual abuse report 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:45s - Published Lib Dem peer quits party after Westminster child sexual abuse report A damning report concludes that politicians valued reputation "far higher than the fate of the children involved".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lib Dem peer David Steel resigns over Westminster child abuse inquiry criticism David Steel has resigned from the Liberal Democrats after being named in an inquiry attacking the...

Independent - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like