Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'
President Trump, via statement CNN reports that Trump has not been as calm
behind-the-scenes and has expressed
frustration with his administration.
The President will return from his trip
to India amid growing concern over the
spread of the virus.
Experts have warned that the coronavirus
could soon become a full-blown pandemic.