Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East.

President Trump, via statement President Trump, via statement CNN reports that Trump has not been as calm behind-the-scenes and has expressed frustration with his administration.

The President will return from his trip to India amid growing concern over the spread of the virus.

Experts have warned that the coronavirus could soon become a full-blown pandemic.