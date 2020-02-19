Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East.

President Trump, via statement President Trump, via statement CNN reports that Trump has not been as calm behind-the-scenes and has expressed frustration with his administration.

The President will return from his trip to India amid growing concern over the spread of the virus.

Experts have warned that the coronavirus could soon become a full-blown pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic...
Reuters - Published

Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrMail

Chr Winterhalter RT @realTuckFrumper: We’re ‘Down To 10’ Cases, Trump Says About Coronavirus In America — Demonstrating He’s Got No Idea What’s Going On htt… 13 seconds ago

ccaspen

Caroline Christensen RT @B52Malmet: Trump says coronavirus 'under control' in US, problem going to 'go away' - if only he would go away. His fear of losing reel… 2 minutes ago

100THS3

Τζον Σκιβερ RT @HillReporter: We're 'Down To 10' Cases, Trump Says About Coronavirus In America — Demonstrating He's Got No Idea What's Going On https:… 3 minutes ago

zenmaster1000

zenmaster1000 RT @jerryjensen15: Yesterday: Trump said the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points. Today: T… 4 minutes ago

ChangingAmerica

Changing America President Trump expressed confidence the outbreak is “going to work out fine.” https://t.co/wbgoKEmhwe 5 minutes ago

lovelylilymoon

🌊lovely🐶lily🐈mary🌙moon🌊 RT @Chess_1967: Trump says the coronavirus is under control, and the CDC says an outbreak in the US is a matter of "when and how bad," not… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate” [Video]Ban Ki-Moon: China's initial Covid-19 efforts 'insufficient and inadequate”

Ban Ki-Moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that China did not take enough measures to contain the virus Covid19 spreading. He later went on to say during a press conference..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Coronavirus: 7th Indian tests positive on cruise ship off Japan coast | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: 7th Indian tests positive on cruise ship off Japan coast | Oneindia

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL HOLD TALKS ON FEBRUARY 25 TO DEEPEN COOPERATION IN A RANGE OF KEY SECTORS INCLUDING DEFENCE AND TRADE. ONE MORE INDIAN ABOARD A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.