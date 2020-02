Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling is ready to return to face Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Man City boss Guardiola ready to unleash โ€˜amazingโ€™ Sterling on Madrid Raheem Sterling is fit and ready to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola...

Team Talk - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like