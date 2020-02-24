Global  

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunion Explained

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunion Explained

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunion Explained

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott reunite for a Sunday Funday with baby Stormi, but are they back romantically?

Plus, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are looking into purchasing Kylie's former home according to some reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Appear to Be Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together ... at least that's the signal she's giving, and...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicAceShowbiz


Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing”

Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing”Houston rapper Travis Scott is making the gossip blogs work extra hard these days. New buzz has...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this

enews

E! News Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/vvlUwcJoUS 3 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Kylie Jenner sports ex Travis Scott’s new sneakers before anyone else https://t.co/HoYnFcoy96 https://t.co/I7Z4WCsiIg 4 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Kylie Jenner’s New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/Uo2r4ubtPF 6 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/dcElfm14Gt https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/izAhSMtkBn 9 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/KxcmZkfOTc https://t.co/P70hVO2eVp 9 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/hQoAyIewtx 10 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/Jp7Ttob16K https://t.co/5XtJg8dJWU 10 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Kylie Jenner’s New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott https://t.co/p2AYCaTuXI https://t.co/yLLXXAXpvy 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Try For Daughter [Video]Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Try For Daughter

They are working hard to co-parent their little one.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:23Published

Exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take Stormi out [Video]Exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take Stormi out

Exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a day out with Stormi over the weekend at a trampoline warehouse.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:22Published

