Snow warnings as river levels continue to rise 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:16s - Published Snow warnings as river levels continue to rise Communities in many parts of the UK continue to deal with flooding after the recent storms and more extreme weather is forecast.

Tweets about this Halifax Events WY RT @Calderdale: A flood alert has been issued for the Lower River Calder catchment. River levels have risen in response to this morning’s r… 2 days ago Cllr Ray Georgeson RT @EnvAgencyYNE: There are currently 22 Flood Warnings in place in Yorkshire. River levels will remain high following rain and snow overni… 3 days ago Marion RT @LeedsFAS: We haven't had to use the movable weirs this weekend but the Leeds FAS team continue to monitor river levels following the we… 3 days ago colin angus metcalfe RT @Shefali_oza: Yellow weather warnings for rain and snow over #Staffordshire until 1500hrs this pm. A wet, windy but mild day but colder… 3 days ago