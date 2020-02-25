Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.

The 10,500 square foot store utilizes the same technology as the smaller Amazon Go stores around the country.

Customers scan a bar code on their smartphones at a turnstile when entering.

They then do their shopping.

Once they're finished, customer exit the store, bypassing the standard checkout process.

While smaller than a typical grocery store, Amazon Go Grocery stocks 5,000 items. Products range from fresh meats to produce, meals on the go, alcoholic beverages and household goods.

Amazon is also opening a grocery store without the Go technology in Woodland Hills, CA.

The details of this store are unknown.

Other chains are also racing into the cashier-less market.

7-Eleven opened its first such store in Irving, TX.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters


Amazon Go Grocery, the grab-and-go convenience store, is now a full grocery store concept

Amazon's new approach to buying foods and speeding up the checkout process hits a new level with a...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ComoUnaMariposa

StephNun @AndrewYang warned us! CNBC: Amazon is opening its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. Here's a first look… https://t.co/6ICvS49wka 6 minutes ago

davidiwanow

David Iwanow RT @laurenthomas: Amazon's grocery strategy is nothing short of complex...Today, it opens its first Amazon Go Grocery store, a cashierless… 6 minutes ago

don2569603

Donnie USMC Amazon opens its first full-size cashierless grocery store in Seattle https://t.co/4ElvVD03fo u guys can’t even del… https://t.co/K4fZBQEhSY 7 minutes ago

KellsBooks

LK RT @LanceUlanoff: Amazon is opening its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. Here's a first look inside https://t.co/9UMlnivAs8 9 minutes ago

AJJ27888

Doc AJJ🧢🌊🇺🇸 Amazon opens its first full-size cashierless grocery store in Seattle https://t.co/ENPdpPuojn 11 minutes ago

Anthonydtapia93

∆∆ From Discover on Google https://t.co/rPYXKBGzOK This is just the start. 12 minutes ago

BerkeleyBrett

D. Brett Richardson Ⓥ RT @PhoneTrips: Amazon is opening its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. Here's a first look inside https://t.co/gnKbcNCofx 13 minutes ago

wolfjon4

J. W. Amazon is opening its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. Here's a first look inside https://t.co/cOrh06xlI4 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12Published

Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 [Video]Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.