Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store
Amazon Opens a Full-Size,
Cashier-less Grocery Store Known as Amazon Go Grocery,
the flagship store opened on Tuesday
in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.
The 10,500 square foot store utilizes
the same technology as the smaller
Amazon Go stores around the country.
Customers scan a bar code on
their smartphones at a turnstile
when entering.
They then do their shopping.
Once they're finished, customer exit the
store, bypassing the standard checkout process.
While smaller than a typical
grocery store, Amazon Go Grocery stocks 5,000 items. Products range from
fresh meats to produce, meals on the go,
alcoholic beverages and household goods.
Amazon is also opening a grocery store
without the Go technology in Woodland Hills, CA.
The details of this store are unknown.
Other chains are also racing
into the cashier-less market.
7-Eleven opened its first such store in Irving, TX.