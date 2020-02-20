Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Bernie Sanders Ups The Ante On Child Care

Democratic presidential candidate Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has unveiled his $1.5 trillion child care plan, which promises free universal child care regardless of income.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders unveils new plan for free child care, pre-K up to age four, funded by wealth tax

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unveiled a new plan for universal child care if he...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan [Video]Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to talk about his new plan for government-funded child care

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:21Published

Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All [Video]Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said what the worst thing could be with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the White House. She said the worst-case scenario would be a compromise on health care with a public option...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.