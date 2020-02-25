Hundreds do battle in Ashbourne's Shrovetide Football Match

Global  

Hundreds of players have taken part as the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match began in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

The tradition sees two teams battle to get the ball to goals that are three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby-football hybrid that dates back centuries.
