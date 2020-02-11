Global  

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Jeremiah's Place

Finding childcare in a crisis, emergency or at the last minute can be a huge challenge.

That's why Jeremiah's Place opened -- Pittsburgh's only crisis nursery.

Kristine Sorensen talks with Jeremiah's Place Executive Director Lisa Perry about what the center offers and the kinds of reasons a parent or caregiver can use their free service.
