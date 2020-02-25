Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Are You One of America's Closet Vegetarians?

Are You One of America's Closet Vegetarians?

Video Credit: Internet Brands - Home - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Are You One of America's Closet Vegetarians?

Are You One of America's Closet Vegetarians?

Despite the common conception of American's culture and diet, it turns out a majority of red blooded meat eaters in the U.S. wouldn't actually mind eating less meat or even adding plant based alternatives to animal proteins like pork, beef, and chicken to their diets.More than anything, the high consumer costs for fresh fruit and vegetables and plant based options is what holds many back.

More than half of U.S. eaters who were asked were open to the idea of plant based diets but weren't comfortable with the prices.Other factors such as a lack of nutritional education about what items to buy and how to cook them were obstacles for newcomers.

Some Americans have never been encouraged until recently to move away from meat heavy diets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.