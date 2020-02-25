Are You One of America's Closet Vegetarians?

Despite the common conception of American's culture and diet, it turns out a majority of red blooded meat eaters in the U.S. wouldn't actually mind eating less meat or even adding plant based alternatives to animal proteins like pork, beef, and chicken to their diets.More than anything, the high consumer costs for fresh fruit and vegetables and plant based options is what holds many back.

More than half of U.S. eaters who were asked were open to the idea of plant based diets but weren't comfortable with the prices.Other factors such as a lack of nutritional education about what items to buy and how to cook them were obstacles for newcomers.

Some Americans have never been encouraged until recently to move away from meat heavy diets.