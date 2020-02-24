Global  

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing.

Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years.

On Tuesday, the CDC urged Americans to prepare for the expectation that the U.S. outbreak of the virus "might be bad." Following the statements from the CDC, Tuesday's trading saw a 3 percent market loss.

Mohamed El-Erian, CEA Allianz, via CNBC Technology stocks including Facebook and Apple were down 10 percent from their all-time highs hit earlier this month.

Major U.S. bank stocks also fell between 2.4 and four percent.
