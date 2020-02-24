Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears
1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus
has ignited concerns that the
global economy could be slowing.
Monday's market loss of 1,000 points
was the worst in two years.
On Tuesday, the CDC urged
Americans to prepare for the expectation
that the U.S. outbreak of the virus "might be bad." Following the statements
from the CDC, Tuesday's trading
saw a 3 percent market loss.
Mohamed El-Erian, CEA Allianz, via CNBC Technology stocks including
Facebook and Apple were down 10 percent
from their all-time highs hit earlier this month.
Major U.S. bank stocks also fell
between 2.4 and four percent.