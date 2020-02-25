Global  

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C.

(Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.
