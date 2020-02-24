Cleanup Krewe picking up during Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade

- the gulf coast carnival - association mardi gras- parade brings in upwards of 75- thousand people to downtown - biloxi to watch the floats roll- by... and with all of those - people, - there is bound to be a lot of - trash left behind.- that's where the cleanup krewe- steps in.

- the goal of the cleanup krewe - float is to promote the - incorporation of mindful, waste- free partying into one of the - most anticipated traditions on- the coast.- it's the cleanup krewes first - year in the parade and they - are the last float so they can- pick up all the trash and - debris left behind by the float- and parade-goers.

- the float is also made entirly- out of trash and recycled - matireals.- it took this krewe about three- years to get this idea off- the ground and into the parade.- - "it's gonna be insane, so much- debris, but if- we can help and raise awarness- and make people think that it's- ok to party but we- have to be mindful but we have- to pick up our trash and pick u- after ourselves."

- - - - if you would like to get- involved with these clean-up- efforts - you can search mississippi- coastal cleanup on