Dow Plunges For 2nd Day Over Coronavirus Reports

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:06s
Stocks slump again as fears grow that the virus outbreak will slow the global economy.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spread sends investors fleeing

Wall Street's three major stock indexes fell 3% on Tuesday as the coronavirus spread further around...
Reuters - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads [Video]Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

The S&amp;P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37

