Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages.

Katie Johnston reports.
