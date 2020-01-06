Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:02s - Published Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this