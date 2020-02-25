Global  

Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat

A tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week has drawn criticism for coming across as being in poor taste.

Katie Johnston reports.
