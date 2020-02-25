Audit Reveals School Administrators Spent $700,000 On Strip Clubs, Booze, Online Gaming on February 25, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 01:26s - Published Audit Reveals School Administrators Spent $700,000 On Strip Clubs, Booze, Online Gaming An audit of an Alabama school district shows administrators misused more than $700,000 of public money on strip clubs, liquor stores, nonexistent vendors and scholarships for an administrator’s children. Katie Johnston reports. 0

