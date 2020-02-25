Courier Frisbees Parcel during Delivery

Occurred on February 14, 2020 / Greenhithe, Auckland, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "I was expecting a set of contact lens to be delivered in the morning, but no knock was heard at the door.

Later in the afternoon, I checked to see if they had arrived, and the package was found on the doorstep.

Wondering what time these were delivered, we reviewed the video footage, and at 9:04am, we saw the package had been delivered 'Frisbee Style!'

After checking with others in the neighborhood, many people had experienced broken packages and found them in unusual locations.

The new time-saving courier delivery technique!"