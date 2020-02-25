Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail

Harvey Weinstein had breakfast at a Four Seasons hotel before he was meant to be placed in Rikers Island jail complex.

According to Reuters, the former Hollywood film producer found guilty of rape and sexual assualt.

While he was meant to go to jail, he was rerouted for unspecified reasons to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein’s spokesman said he will be moved to Rikers once “he no longer needs to be in a hospital.