Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail

Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail

Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail

Harvey Weinstein had breakfast at a Four Seasons hotel before he was meant to be placed in Rikers Island jail complex.

According to Reuters, the former Hollywood film producer found guilty of rape and sexual assualt.

While he was meant to go to jail, he was rerouted for unspecified reasons to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein’s spokesman said he will be moved to Rikers once “he no longer needs to be in a hospital.
Harvey Weinstein Diverted To Hospital Instead Of Rikers Island, Complains Of Chest Pains

He appeared to be in good health as he left the courtroom
'Precautionary measure': Harvey Weinstein undergoes hospital treatment

The former movie producer had been on his way to the Rikers Island jail complex when a medic decided...
Nonsumdignus1

Clara RT @SeanCoff_96: How convenient is it that Harvey Weinstein gets sent to Bellevue Hospital for "chest pains" and "high blood pressure" righ… 19 hours ago

SeanCoff_96

Sean C. 🇺🇸 How convenient is it that Harvey Weinstein gets sent to Bellevue Hospital for "chest pains" and "high blood pressur… https://t.co/F0hvgMNuIB 20 hours ago

Padrat2

Padrat Justice. Finally! Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein gets his due punishment for sexual assault. I commend the brave… https://t.co/2JDy4IXJiZ 1 day ago

sasha_fletcher

some personal news, wanted to put that out into the world while harvey weinstein gets convicted on 2 out of 5 counts and acquitted of t… https://t.co/XeE2dc6VNK 1 day ago

RebeccaWatter10

Rebecca Watters ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT to Trump 88022 RT @marked4u2c: One swamp rat down...many more to go. Let's hope he gets the maximum sentence. That will definitely send a message to other… 1 day ago

marked4u2c

Red Pill Pusher One swamp rat down...many more to go. Let's hope he gets the maximum sentence. That will definitely send a message… https://t.co/pLBRplFYtX 1 day ago

TeddyNews1

@TeddyNews1🌊 @MargaretHardwi5 @chunkled Just like Kavanaugh...these perverts know that they need to stay in control and power to… https://t.co/hURM722yjY 1 week ago

LyndaMOtvos

#cheetohSatan in WH RT @IsadoraBright: @RoArquette EXCERPT "Rosanna Arquette, one of the first women to share details of Harvey Weinstein’s abuse, has been clo… 1 week ago


Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein was detoured to Bellevue Hospital on Monday while on his way to Rikers Island after complaining of chest pains, but the next day women victimized by the former movie mogul were..

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict [Video]Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

The former Hollywood movie producer was heading for Rikers Island on Monday when he was rerouted to New York&apos;s Bellevue Hospital.

