Juliette Lewis' Role In "Kalifornia" With Brad Pitt Was Highly Improvised

Juliette Lewis reveals she improvised a lot of her character in the 1993 film, "Kalifornia." She jokes that she played the character like a nine-year-old in her own world.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

