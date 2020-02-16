Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell

HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell

HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell

ABS: It's a first of its kind case in the Tampa Bay area using evidence from genealogy databases to match DNA to a murder suspect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

$1.5M bond for alleged serial rapist William Blankenship [Video]$1.5M bond for alleged serial rapist William Blankenship

That's $500,000 per victim for Blankenship, who was arrested only recently for crimes committed 20 years ago. Law enforcement identified him as the suspect by matching DNA from the decades-old rape..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:32Published

DNA Puts Mountain View Police To Suspect In 2004 Sexual Assault Case [Video]DNA Puts Mountain View Police To Suspect In 2004 Sexual Assault Case

A man suspected in sexual assault case first reported to police 15 years ago, is behind bars. Betty Yu tells us how DNA evidence put investigators on his trail.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.